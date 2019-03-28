C.R. Smith Museum Hosts Educational Program for Girls

The American Airlines CR Smith Museum hosted its Girls Soar! Aviation Day event for girls in 3rd-7th grade on Saturday, March 23. The event featured aviation and STEM information booths and activities as well as meet and greets and presentations by aviation professionals. “This is [Girls Soar’s!] third year,” Marie Eve Poirier, coordinator of STEM…
Brianna Roney
Brianna Roney is a freelance writer and reporter for Rambler Newspapers. She graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington with a Bachelor’s Degree in Advertising and a minor in English in May of 2018. In addition to her work with the Rambler, she does additional freelance writing work for financial bloggers, construction companies, plastic surgeons and everything in between.