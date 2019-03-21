City of Coppell Receives Positive Results from Independent Audit

Weaver, the City of Coppell’s independent auditor, released its Independent Auditor’s Report on Feb. 13, and the city is proud to announce that it has received an unmodified opinion, which indicates the city’s financial statements were fairly presented in all material respects for FY 2017-2018. “We have issued what’s called an ‘unmodified opinion,’ which is…

