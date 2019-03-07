Coppell Chamber of Commerce Promotes Health and Wellness

Written by Jennifer Robinson The Coppell Chamber of Commerce hosted its 2nd annual Community Health and Wellness Expo at The CORE on March 2. The event featured a variety of health and wellness vendors from Coppell and its surrounding areas. “From the Chamber’s perspective, the goal for these types of events is to support our…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register