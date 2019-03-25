Dallas Municipal Court Closures

The Dallas Municipal Court at 2014 Main Street will be closed Monday, April 1 through Wednesday, April 3, 2019. All court appearances and jury duty scheduled on these days will be rescheduled. Persons with scheduled court or jury appearances will be notified by mail with a new court or jury date. If you do not receive a new court or jury date, please call 214-670-0109 or visit courts.dallascityhall.com.

During this time, the building will remain open. Court Clerk staff will be available to assist attorneys and defendants with clerical functions such as filings, answering questions, taking payments, records, setting up payment plans, etc.

Defendants seeking to resolve their citation(s) without coming downtown can pay online at courts.dallascityhall.com, by mail or by phone by calling 214-670 0109. Defendants can also make full citation payments at the Dallas Marshal’s Office located at 1600 Chestnut, Dallas, TX 75226, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

SOURCE: City of Dallas