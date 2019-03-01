Dallas Warrant Round-Up Starting This Weekend

Beginning Saturday, March 2, the City of Dallas Marshal’s Office will be concentrating their efforts to arrest individuals with outstanding warrants. Persons with outstanding warrants are encouraged to come in voluntarily. Deputy Marshals will conduct warrant arrests of offenders who do not satisfy their obligations with the municipal court.

“With all the options that have been available, no one should have a warrant outstanding from the City of Dallas Municipal Court,” said Gary Lindsey, City Marshal. “But because some individuals have refused to contact the municipal court and satisfy their obligations, Deputy Marshals will be visiting these individual’s homes and places of business to have them appear before a Judge.”

Individuals coming to Court wanting to resolve their citations will not be arrested for outstanding warrants or outstanding citations.

If you are unable to pay your fine in full, immediately appear at the Dallas Municipal Court located at 2014 Main Street to request alternative payment options. Individuals with outstanding warrants can contact the court at 214-670-0109 or visit courts.dallascityhall.com for additional information.\

SOURCE: City of Dallas