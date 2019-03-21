de Zavala Kickstart Kicks Competition

de Zavala Middle School Kickstart competitors and their instructor, Kristen Savala, presented a strong showing at the Kickstart Kids Spring Qualifier Tournament earlier this month. de Zavala students won 26 gold medals, 11 silver medals and 36 bronze medals at the competition. In addition, seventh grader Jonathan Guevara was named Intermediate Grand Champion Kata Winner,…

… This content is for Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery, Premium Online Access – 1 Month and Premium Online Access members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register