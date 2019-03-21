Department of Education Assists Students Impacted by Argosy University, Art Institute Closings

The U.S. Department of Education (Department) is swiftly working with Argosy University (Argosy) and The Art Institute (Ai) officials, requisite accreditors, and state authorizing bodies across 12 states to coordinate closed-school information and resources for impacted students. These actions follow a court decision on March 12 about the emergency motion to sell, transition, or close…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register