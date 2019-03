Mantooth, Edmond Jerome, 71, passed away January 22, 2019. Preceded in death by his father, James K. Mantooth. He is survived by his mother Irene Mantooth, nine siblings – Phyllis, Patty, Judy, Kathy, Bill, Frances, Therese, Laura, James Jr. and families. Born September 16, 1947. He was a grad of Bishop Dunne HS, UTA, and UT Austin. After traveling the US, he returned to Irving, attended St. Luke and Holy Family, made peace with the Lord and his family.

