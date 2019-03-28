Great Days of Service to Help Local Homeowners

Volunteers from Irving faith communities and other organizations have committed two upcoming weekends to Great Days of Service (GDS), March 29-30 and April 5-6. This 18th annual event is a coordinated effort to renew neighborhoods by assisting homeowners to improve their properties and meet health and safety needs. The mission for GDS is to bring…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register