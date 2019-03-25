Irving PD Investigating Dog Attack on Local Woman

The Irving Police Department is investigating a dog attack that occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m. in the 3000 block of N. O’Connor Road. Officers were dispatched to assist the Irving Fire Department who had been summoned to a veterinary clinic on reports of a woman in need of medical attention. Staff reported that a dog owner had been attacked by her two pit bull terriers and appeared to be seriously injured. Both staff and paramedics attempted to intervene and rescue the owner but the dogs continued to exhibit aggressive behavior.

Officers arrived on scene and attempted to aid in the rescue but were unable to reach the victim. Due to the dogs continued aggression, an officer discharged his duty weapon striking and killing both dogs. The victim was transported to Parkland Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation revealed the dogs had been quarantined at the vet clinic for observation due to a recent biting. The owner had come to the clinic to feed the dogs and was outside in an exercise area when the attack occurred.

A detective was called out to the scene to assist in the investigation along with the Animal Services Division.

The owner, 33-year-old Johana Villafane of Irving, did not survive her injuries and was pronounced deceased at Parkland Hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

SOURCE: Irving Police Department