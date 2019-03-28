Irving Says ‘Welcome Home’ to U.S. Army Veteran and Family

U.S. Army Major Eric King and his family are finally home. After nearly eight months of construction, Operation Finally Home, along with the Dallas Builders Association, NEC Corporation of America, the City of Irving and others, welcomed the King family to their brand-new home in Irving on Monday, March 25th. The King family was first…
About the Author
Ariel Graham
Ariel Graham is a staff reporter and Online Manager for Rambler Newspapers. She graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronic Media & Communication in December of 2011. Prior to moving to Dallas, she worked for AM 790 KFYO in Lubbock, Texas, as a board operator and producer for “Lubbock’s First News” & “The Chad Hasty Show.” She also wrote a weekly technology blog “The Geek Girl Report,” as well as various news stories and podcasts for the station. Currently, in addition to her work with Rambler, she is also a freelance voiceover actress and is working on her blog and YouTube channel, “Super Geek Girl."