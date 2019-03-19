Kitten Shower Taking Place At DFW Animal Shelters This Weekend

Would you like to help save kittens in your area? Then come out to the Kitten Shower on Sunday, March 24, from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. in multiple locations in the Dallas area.

These Dallas area animal shelters and rescues need your help this kitten season — and want you to foster kittens. Learn all about newborn kittens and how to care for them from experts on kitten fosters. Plus enjoy feeding demonstrations and kitten snuggles!

Come to one of the locations listed below on Sunday, March 24. Also, check out their websites for their Kitten Registry and Amazon Wish List. Donations are greatly appreciated and needed such as: kitten food, kitten formula, heating pads, scales, bedding and kitten bottles.

For more information on the Kitten Shower, visit www.dfwkittennetwork.com.

Kitten Shower

Sunday, March 24

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Following Dallas Area Locations:

Cat Matchers – www.catmatchers.org

Petco 5177 Eldorado Pkwy, Frisco TX 75034 and

Petco 8700 Preston Road, Plano TX 75024

Awwdoptable

1818 N. Westmoreland Rd. Dallas, TX 75212

Coppell Humane Society – www.coppellhumanesociety.com

1818 N. Westmoreland Rd. Dallas, TX 75212

Dallas Cat Lady

Petco Las Colinas

4030 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75038

Dallas DogRRR – www.dallasdogrrr.org

1818 N. Westmoreland Rd. Dallas, TX 75212

Dallas Animal Services – www.dallasanimalservices.org

1818 N. Westmoreland Rd. Dallas, TX 75212

Dallas Cat Lady – www.dallascatlady.org

Petco Carrollton, 2722 N. Josey Ln. Carrollton, TX 75007

Pet Supplies Plus, 200 North Coit Rd. Richardson TX 75080

Feral Friends – www.feralfriends.org

Gloria Dei Lutheran Church -1333 Beltline Rd. Garland, TX 75040

Kitty Save – www.kittysave.org

Vista Ridge Mall 2401 S. Stemmons Fwy. Lewisville, TX 75067

Rockwall Pets – www.rockwallpets.com

Petco 2689 Market Center Rockwall, TX 75032

SPCA of Texas – www.spca.org/kittens

2400 Lone Star Dr. Dallas, TX 75212 and 8411 Stacy Rd. McKinney, TX 75070

About DFW Kitten Network

The DFW Kitten Network is a partnership between local animal shelters and rescue groups designed to work together to save the lives of area kittens. Each spring, Texas shelters and rescues begin overflowing with homeless kittens in need of care and adoptive homes. DFW Kitten Network’s goal is to optimize lifesaving efforts by working hand in hand with each other and the community.

SOURCE: NBC DFW 5