Kitten Shower Taking Place At DFW Animal Shelters This Weekend

Would you like to help save kittens in your area? Then come out to the Kitten Shower on Sunday, March 24, from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. in multiple locations in the Dallas area.
These Dallas area animal shelters and rescues need your help this kitten season — and want you to foster kittens. Learn all about newborn kittens and how to care for them from experts on kitten fosters. Plus enjoy feeding demonstrations and kitten snuggles!
Come to one of the locations listed below on Sunday, March 24. Also, check out their websites for their Kitten Registry and Amazon Wish List. Donations are greatly appreciated and needed such as: kitten food, kitten formula, heating pads, scales, bedding and kitten bottles.
For more information on the Kitten Shower, visit www.dfwkittennetwork.com.
Kitten Shower
Sunday, March 24
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Following Dallas Area Locations:
Cat Matchers – www.catmatchers.org
Petco 5177 Eldorado Pkwy, Frisco TX 75034 and
Petco 8700 Preston Road, Plano TX 75024
Awwdoptable
1818 N. Westmoreland Rd. Dallas, TX 75212
Coppell Humane Society – www.coppellhumanesociety.com
1818 N. Westmoreland Rd. Dallas, TX 75212
Dallas Cat Lady
Petco Las Colinas
4030 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75038
Dallas DogRRR – www.dallasdogrrr.org
1818 N. Westmoreland Rd. Dallas, TX 75212
Dallas Animal Services – www.dallasanimalservices.org
1818 N. Westmoreland Rd. Dallas, TX 75212
Dallas Cat Lady – www.dallascatlady.org
Petco Carrollton, 2722 N. Josey Ln. Carrollton, TX 75007
Pet Supplies Plus, 200 North Coit Rd. Richardson TX 75080
Feral Friends – www.feralfriends.org
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church -1333 Beltline Rd. Garland, TX 75040
Kitty Save – www.kittysave.org
Vista Ridge Mall 2401 S. Stemmons Fwy. Lewisville, TX 75067
Rockwall Pets – www.rockwallpets.com
Petco 2689 Market Center Rockwall, TX 75032
SPCA of Texas – www.spca.org/kittens
2400 Lone Star Dr. Dallas, TX 75212 and 8411 Stacy Rd. McKinney, TX 75070
About DFW Kitten Network
The DFW Kitten Network is a partnership between local animal shelters and rescue groups designed to work together to save the lives of area kittens. Each spring, Texas shelters and rescues begin overflowing with homeless kittens in need of care and adoptive homes. DFW Kitten Network’s goal is to optimize lifesaving efforts by working hand in hand with each other and the community.
