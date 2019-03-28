Michael W. Spurgeon, Jr., raced through the gates of Heaven on Sunday, March 24, when an oncoming vehicle collided with the car he was riding in with his father near Bardwell, TX.

Michael Jr. sped onto the track of life in Irving, TX, on Nov. 12, 1978, and spent his childhood there. Michael Jr. and his wife, Jamie, called Bardwell home beginning in 2014. Michael Jr. ran his hottest laps as a chief starter for PDRA and a firefighter for his Bardwell neighbors. His pit crew consists of wife Jamie Spurgeon, of Bardwell; brother Justin Spurgeon and sister-in-law Kyra, of Hurst; and sister Holly Morrow and brother-in-law K.C., along with their children, Chance and Kacye Mae, of Irving; step-mother Shannon Spurgeon, of Bardwell; step-sisters Kayla Maynard, Kelsey Willis, and Amber Young, of Bardwell; relatives Paul and Jennifer Schutt, along with their children, John, Jylnn, and Jewel, of Bardwell. His father, Michael W. Spurgeon, Sr., walked beside him into the Promised Land, where his mother, Linda Spurgeon, and multiple grandparents welcomed him across the finish line, as they preceded him in death. Many other loved ones remain to share Michael Jr.’s passionate legacy.

Family to receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 pm Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Brown’s Memorial Funeral Home in Irving. Funeral service will be held at Noon on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Plymouth Park United Methodist Church at 1615 W. Airport Freeway in Irving. Interment will immediately follow the service at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens in Irving.

Electronic contributions in his honor can be made to Michael W. Spurgeon, Jr. GoFundMe or checks sent directly to Justin Spurgeon, 8341 Riversprings Dr., Hurst, TX 76053.

For lodging accommodations, La Quinta Inn & Suites, DFW Airport South has kindly blocked a set of rooms with double beds. When contacting them at 972-252-6546, extension 5, please mention the “Spurgeon Family” for access to these rooms.