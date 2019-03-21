Nimitz Bowlers Strike Way to State, District Honors

Lane Thompson, a member of the Nimitz High School bowling team, is headed to state. The junior placed second out of 18 to qualify for the state meet, scheduled for Sunday, March 31, at Forum Bowl in Grand Prairie. In addition, Nimitz bowlers earned various district honors, including junior Zaria Townsend, who was named district…

