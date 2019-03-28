Nimitz, Irving Shine at State Academic Decathlon Meet

Two Irving ISD teams spent the first weekend of Spring Break shining at the state academic decathlon meet in San Antonio. Competing at state for the 32nd consecutive year, the Nimitz team placed 11th among the 40 participating teams while the Irving team finished 19th overall. Individually, Nimitz was led by Ryan Truong and Alan…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register