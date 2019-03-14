North Texas Man Arrested in Securities Fraud and Money Laundering Scheme

William Neil “Doc” Gallagher was arrested on Friday, March 8, on charges of engaging in a multimillion dollar fraudulent investment scheme through his company Gallagher Financial Group. A Dallas County Grand Jury indicted Gallagher for Securities Fraud of $100,000 or more and Money Laundering of $300,000 or more, two first-degree felonies. The criminal investigation into…

