Ongoing construction on the Irving Signature Bridge project will interrupt a portion of Orange Line rail service on Saturday, March 9, 2019.

Shuttle buses will replace trains between Bachman and University of Dallas stations on all northbound and southbound trips. Customers are encouraged to allow extra travel time.

Weather permitting, normal rail service is expected to resume on Sunday, March 10. We apologize for the inconvenience.

SOURCE: DART.org