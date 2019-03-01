Red Cross Responds To Three-Alarm Apartment Fire In Northeast Dallas

The American Red Cross DFW responded to a three-alarm apartment fire in the 9600 block of Wickersham Road in northeast Dallas early Friday morning. Red Cross workers established an on-site assistance center and started casework for the approximately 45 people displaced by the fire. A total of 16 units, 15 of which were occupied, were either destroyed by the fire or severely damaged by smoke and water. The impacted building has been declared a total loss by the Dallas Fire Department.

The Red Cross will continue to work with the apartment management and residents throughout the day to provide disaster assistance and ensure those displaced by the fire have a safe place to stay tonight and the days ahead.



Anyone impacted by today’s fire is encouraged to call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). For more information about the Red Cross and home fire preparedness, please visit www.redcross.org/dfw.



SOURCE: American Red Cross