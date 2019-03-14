Restitution Available for Computer Tech Support Scam Victims

Attorney General Ken Paxton announced his office reached a final settlement with the three operators of a tech support scam who tricked consumers into buying expensive and unnecessary computer repairs. The settlement is in conjunction with a nationwide sweep that Attorney General Paxton’s office helped lead, targeting fraudsters who engaged in tech support scams and…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register