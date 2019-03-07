Scammers Impersonating Pastors to Solicit Gift Cards

Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a consumer alert regarding persons alleging to be priests or pastors texting members of the church and asking them to buy gift cards for a false charitable cause. Texans have received deceptive texts from people pretending to be pastors, then requesting they purchase a gift card and send them the…

