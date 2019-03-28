Something “Big” Happens in Grand Prairie

The Big Event, Grand Prairie’s citywide day of service, took place on Saturday, March 23. More than 1,800 volunteers gathered at South Grand Prairie High School before splitting up to tackle service projects all over the city. Grand Prairie Councilwoman Jorja Clemson first brought the idea to the city last year, thanks to her grandson….
About the Author
Ariel Graham
Ariel Graham is a staff reporter and Online Manager for Rambler Newspapers. She graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronic Media & Communication in December of 2011. Prior to moving to Dallas, she worked for AM 790 KFYO in Lubbock, Texas, as a board operator and producer for “Lubbock’s First News” & “The Chad Hasty Show.” She also wrote a weekly technology blog “The Geek Girl Report,” as well as various news stories and podcasts for the station. Currently, in addition to her work with Rambler, she is also a freelance voiceover actress and is working on her blog and YouTube channel, “Super Geek Girl."