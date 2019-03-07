UIL Honors MacArthur High Basketball Coach

Suzie Oelschlegel was one of nine Texas high school basketball coaches honored by the UIL during the girls’ state basketball tournament for eclipsing milestone victories this season. The Lady Cardinals secured Coach O’s 800th win Nov. 30 with a 85-22 win over Dallas Samuell. Coach O ended the season with a collective 823 wins. SOURCE…

