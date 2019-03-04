Veterans Day Poster Contest Underway

Calling all artists! The 2019 National Veterans Day Poster Contest is underway. Deadline for submissions is April 1.

Each year the Veterans Day National Committee publishes a commemorative Veterans Day poster. The poster is selected from artwork submitted by artists nationwide and is distributed to VA facilities, military installations around the world across cities and towns in our nation. It also serves as the cover of the official program for the Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery.

Over the years these posters have illustrated the rich history of our country’s service men and women. The poster clearly reflects the pride and patriotism in saluting Veterans while providing the thematic artistry for the year.

The theme for the 2019 Veterans Day Poster is “Service.”

Veterans contribute to American society in many ways; not just during their time in active duty. Throughout the nation’s history, military service members have put on their uniforms to protect the values and liberties this nation was built on. But that doesn’t stop once the uniform comes off and their time in active duty has ended.

Veterans take the lessons they have learned and the experiences they’ve gained and continue their service to our nation by strengthening our communities. They become our nation’s leaders, scientists, entrepreneurs. Veterans are the most active volunteers working to improve communities across our country. Service goes beyond the uniform. This Veteran’s Day, we honor the men and women who have worn their uniform who continue to serve our country.

Poster guidelines, submissions must:

• Be 18” x 24” at 300 dots per inch, scale down submissions to 9”x12.”

• Representative of all Veterans who served. The Committee may select a submission but ask the artist to make modifications to the original design. Additional changes may be required prior to printing.

• Design must include the words: Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2019” and “Honoring all who served.”

• Include enough information to demonstrate the image is the work of the artist and is not copyrighted material (i.e. photos and concepts).

• Submissions are not restricted to “human centric” presentations, such as a joint color guard. Imagery of American icons, monuments or scenery can qualify, for example, the American flag.

• Successful designs are simple with minimal imagery and verbiage.

To view examples of past winning submissions, visit: https://www.va.gov/opa/vetsday/gallery.asp.

Submit electronic versions as jpg images or PDF files by email to vetsday@va.gov, or send copies of artwork on a CD with artwork files to:

Veterans Day National Committee (002D)

Department of Veterans Affairs

810 Vermont Avenue, NW

Washington, DC 20420

The deadline for submissions is April 1. The Veterans Day National Committee will convene a selection sub-committee in May 2019 to review submissions and make a final selection. Still have questions? Email vetsday@va.gov.

SOURCE: Tarrant County Veterans Council