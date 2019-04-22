Augustine “Augie” Antuna, age 77, of Irving, formerly of Ralls, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at his home. Augie was born on August 28, 1941 in St. Johns, Michigan to Macario and Diamantina Perez Antuna. He graduated from Ralls High School in 1960. On May 11, 1968, he married Carlis Thorn in Irving, TX. Augie served his country as a SP4 E-4 Sharpshooter in U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Rebecca Antuna Gonzalez and Elizabeth Antuna Saenz. Survived by wife, Carlis, daughters Kelly Antuna and Renee Antuna all of Irving and a sister, Sylvia Antuna, of Lubbock; Godson, Michael and wife Lora Gonzalez also many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 7-9 P.M. Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Donnelly’s Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral Service 10 A.M. Monday, April 22, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Irving. Burial 1:00 P.M. at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery.

