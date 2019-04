Betty Delois Brown

Born: March 24, 1939 in Washington DC to Bessie Brown and Seabron Hawkau Brown.

Raised by her Grandmother Mary Etta Kea Brown in Rocky Mount, NC.

Predeceased by daughter Faye Tingle (Oklahoma), 1 grandson and 1 great- grandson.

Survived by daughter Fatima Hafiz of Lansdowne, PA; 11 Grand- Children; 13 great grands; and 1 great great grandchild