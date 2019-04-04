Betty Warmack Library Hosts Grand Reopening

The Betty Warmack Branch Library in Grand Prairie held a grand reopening celebration on Saturday, March 30. The library has been expanded to include extra program rooms, a teen section and more. “We started planning this renovation a year ago and began construction after Summer Reading Club last year,” Amy Sprinkles, director of marketing, communications…
