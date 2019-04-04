Betty Warmack Library Hosts Grand Reopening

TOPICS:
Photo provided by Malcolm Chakery

Posted By: Brianna Roney April 4, 2019

The Betty Warmack Branch Library in Grand Prairie held a grand reopening celebration on Saturday, March 30. The library has been expanded to include extra program rooms, a teen section and more. “We started planning this renovation a year ago and began construction after Summer Reading Club last year,” Amy Sprinkles, director of marketing, communications…

… This content is for Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery, Premium Online Access – 1 Month and Premium Online Access members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.
Log In Register
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Brianna Roney
Brianna Roney is a freelance writer and reporter for Rambler Newspapers. She graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington with a Bachelor’s Degree in Advertising and a minor in English in May of 2018. In addition to her work with the Rambler, she does additional freelance writing work for financial bloggers, construction companies, plastic surgeons and everything in between.

Related Articles