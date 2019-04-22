Carol Mangun, 87, of Irving passed away on Saturday, April 13. She was born in Ishpeming, Michigan and graduated from the Augustana School of Nursing. She was married to the late Thomas Dean Mangun on September 10, 1955. She is also preceded in death by her daughter Sharon Mangun White. Carol is survived by daughters, Suzanne Massey (Tom) of Maryland and Sandra Williams (Chuck) of Tennessee; grandchildren Tom Williams (Vilmarie Tanon), Connor Williams, and Philip Massey. Graveside services will be held at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens on Thursday, April 18 at 11am. A reception will be held at her home immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Plymouth Park United Methodist Church.

