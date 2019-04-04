City Approves New Hike, Bike Trail Near West Irving DART Station

The City of Irving approved the 2.4-mile Rock Island Road bike and pedestrian trail between the West Irving DART station and Irby Lane. The $3.65 million project includes a 10-foot-wide trail that will accommodate bicycle and foot traffic, provide a major east-west pedestrian route, and will offer safe and reliable access to light rail service….

