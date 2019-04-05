City of Irving CANCELS Saturday’s Citywide Egg Hunt

Due to severe weather predictions, Irving has canceled its annual Citywide Egg Hunt scheduled for April 6. However, not all is lost.

Irving recreation centers will host their own egg hunts.

There is no cost to participate. However, registration is required. https://apm.activecommunities.com/irvingrec/Activity_Search

Here’s the schedule for the Irving recreation center hunts:

Lively Pointe Teen Center, April 6 from 7 to 11 p.m. at Heritage Aquatic Pool for 12-17 year olds.

Cimarron Park Recreation Center, April 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon for preschool ages.

Mustang Park Recreation Center, April 12 at 10 a.m. for the following age groups: 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, and 11-12.

Northwest Park Recreation Center, April 17 from 10 a.m. to noon for 3 -5 year olds.

Georgia Farrow Recreation Center, April 18 from 10 – 11:30 a.m. for preschool ages; 3:30 – 5 p.m. for elementary to middle school.

Lee Park Recreation Center, April 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon for children 12 years old and younger.

SOURCE: City of Irving