Congressional Medal of Honor Recipients Coming to DFW Airport Wednesday

The annual trek of Congressional Medal of Honor recipients flying into DFW Airport and traveling to Medal of Honor Weekend put on by the Medal of Honor Host City Program of Gainesville will be occurring April 10.

There will be a large motorcade of public safety vehicles honoring and escorting these National Heroes all the way to their destination in Gainesville. This year will be exceptional with a historic number of public safety agencies participating in the motorcade.

Current estimates are expecting the motorcade to stretch 8-9 miles long with well over 550 vehicles participating. At this time, officials are expecting the motorcade to leave the staging area on the South end of D/FW International Airport tentatively between 4-5 p.m.

With such a significant number of participants, citizens traveling along this motorcade route need to be aware of traffic delays that will occur during this short time span. Public safety agencies are requesting that citizens be aware of the motorcade and pull to the right lanes when approached from behind.

Additionally, some parts of highways 183, 360, 114, 121 and many access points along Interstate 35W and I-35E will be temporarily shut down as agencies work to get the motorcade onto the roadway and escort these honored guests from DFW on to their destination in Gainesville.