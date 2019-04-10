Coppell Arts Center Announces Grand Opening In “Game of Thrones” Video

The Coppell Arts Center is announcing its Spring 2020 grand opening date with video inspired by the HBO hit-series, “Game of Thrones.”

The music video, which consisted of orchestra musicians and a choir, was shot entirely on the Center’s construction site located in Old Town Coppell. The entire cast was comprised of Coppell artists including members from the Coppell Community Orchestra, the Coppell Community Chorale, and the Coppell High School Band. The featured dancer was Old Town resident and business owner, Elizabeth de Moraes.

“We wanted an exciting way to capture your attention and announce the opening date for the Coppell Arts Center,” said Alex Hargis, Managing Director of the Coppell Arts Center. “I’m a big fan of ‘Game of Thrones,’ and we wanted to create a video that had the same epic spirit as the show.”

To produce the video, a significant amount of coordination and collaboration was required from local arts group and organizations.

“Alex came to us and said he had this crazy idea to shoot a music video on the construction site with the Chorale singing next to bulldozers and augers,” said Bethany Henze, President of the Coppell Community Chorale. “We said yes immediately. I mean, how many opportunities do you get to sing on top of a shipping container?”

The Coppell Arts Center is an exciting project for the City of Coppell, for both residents and local artists. Coppell is a special place to live, work and play, and the Coppell Arts Center will help us fulfill our vision of being a “Family Community for a Lifetime” by increasing access and public awareness to the arts.

You can view the video below:

Video courtesy of the City of Coppell

SOURCE: City of Coppell