Coppell Begins Reconstruction of Parkway Boulevard

In partnership with the City of Coppell, Tiseo Paving began Phase One of the Parkway Boulevard reconstruction project on Monday, March 25. This phase of the project consists of utility work and temporary paving. Tiseo Paving will begin construction on the westbound lanes, installing a 16-inch waterline and storm sewer from Heartz Road to Alex…

… This content is for Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery, Premium Online Access – 1 Month and Premium Online Access members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register