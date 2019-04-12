DART and Dallas Museum of Art Celebrate Irving High Artists

Irving—Irving High School junior Anthony Diaz and senior Susana Escobar were honored after earning Honorable Mention in the 2019 DART Student Art Contest. Out of hundreds of submissions, the two Irving High art students were among those in the high school category recognized for their talent and visual storytelling in this year’s contest. A ceremony…

