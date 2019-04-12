Don’t Answer the Telephone

Written By Glenn Mollette In January a Denver couple received a scam phone call from a man who told them he had kidnapped their daughter. The man was very convincing that their daughter was in his possession. In the background, they heard a woman’s voice begging for help. The call was convincing enough that they…

… This content is for Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery, Premium Online Access – 1 Month and Premium Online Access members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register