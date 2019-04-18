Faith Group Aids Homeowners with Repairs

Irving — As Irving’s Great Days of Service (GDS) 2019 celebrated its service to God and the community on Sunday, April 7, the group gathered at Plymouth Park United Methodist to mark the ending of its 18th event with a spirit of optimism and collegiality rooted in months of planning and two busy weekends of…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register