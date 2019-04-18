Fans Celebrate Dragon Ball at Kameha Con

Irving— Dragon Ball fans from all over the country celebrated the show they love at Kameha Con, presented at the Irving Convention Center, April 12-14. “We’re an anime con about Dragon Ball, but our elements are based on Comic Con,” Chris Slatosch, owner of Kameha Con, said. “We do a lot of guests signatures, meet…
About the Author
Ariel Graham
Ariel Graham is a staff reporter and Online Manager for Rambler Newspapers. She graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronic Media & Communication in December of 2011. Prior to moving to Dallas, she worked for AM 790 KFYO in Lubbock, Texas, as a board operator and producer for “Lubbock’s First News” & “The Chad Hasty Show.” She also wrote a weekly technology blog “The Geek Girl Report,” as well as various news stories and podcasts for the station. Currently, in addition to her work with Rambler, she is also a freelance voiceover actress and is working on her blog and YouTube channel, “Super Geek Girl."