Football Player Speaks at Achieve DFW Luncheon

Achieve DFW hosted the Tackle the Challenge Luncheon at the Omni Mandalay in Las Colinas on Wednesday, March 20. During the luncheon, FOX 4 sports anchor Mike Doocy held an informal conversation with Seattle Seahawks player Shaquem Griffin. Griffin overcame many obstacles to make it in the NFL, including having his left hand amputated at…

… This content is for Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery, Premium Online Access – 1 Month and Premium Online Access members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register