Irving ISD Aviation Program Earns National Award

Irving — The School of Aviation Science at Irving High School is among the best career and technical education (CTE) programs in the nation. The program was named one of eight winners – the only from Texas – in the prestigious Excellence in Action award, which recognizes the best CTE programs of study across the…

