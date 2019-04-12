Irving ISD One-Act Play Casts get Standing Ovation

Irving ISD theatre students displayed undeniable skill and talent during this year’s One-Act Play competition season. After excelling in the UIL zone contest, casts from Irving and MacArthur high schools advanced to bi-district on March 22. Additionally, several students earned honors for individual performances during competition season, including: Outstanding Technician: Jessica Booth and Dana Rocha…

