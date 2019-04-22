Jeffrey B. Youngblood, 56, a proud resident of Irving for the past thirteen years, died unexpectedly Monday, April 15, 2019 from complications from a previous accident. Despite the best of efforts from his spouse and the Irving Fire Department, they were unable to revive him. Born October 11, 1962 in Dallas, Texas, he is the son of Willie B and Mary Ruth Campbell Youngblood. He was co-owner of Fast Signs of Irving. He was very active and was a very generous contributor to local city projects and charities. Survivors include his spouse Cory Merchant of Irving; two sons Brandon Youngblood and husband Trey of Lewisville and Max Youngblood of Austin; his parents, Willie B and Mary Ruth Youngblood of Bellmeade, Texas; a brother Jon Clay Youngblood and his wife Brenda of Frisco; nieces and nephews: Paige Harris and husband Joe of Frisco, Clay Youngblood of Dallas; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; the mother of his children (Brandon & Max) Rebecca Lynn Neeley of Irving. Jeff also leaves behind 2 cat children: Morrissey & Mitzey Hustle. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Donnelly’s Colonial Funeral Home in Irving. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to DFW Humane Society.

