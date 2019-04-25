Museum Welcomes EA-6B Prowler, Honors Military

Dallas — The Frontiers of Flight Museum hosted a Prowler Party to welcome their newest aircraft, the EA-6B Prowler, on Saturday, April 13. The party featured speakers, crafts and a question and answer session with some of the aircraft’s former pilots and crew. “We are so excited to have the Prowler here,” said Cheryl Sutterfield-Jones,…
About the Author
Brianna Roney
Brianna Roney is a freelance writer and reporter for Rambler Newspapers. She graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington with a Bachelor’s Degree in Advertising and a minor in English in May of 2018. In addition to her work with the Rambler, she does additional freelance writing work for financial bloggers, construction companies, plastic surgeons and everything in between.