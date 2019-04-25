Passenger Service Agents Protest for Better Wages

Envoy-American Eagle passenger service agents protested their low wages outside the DFW Airport on Wednesday, April 19. Envoy agent salaries start at $9 an hour and more than half make less than $11 an hour. Most agents qualify for public assistance, according to the Communications Workers of America (CWA.) “It’s commonplace that we donate plasma…

