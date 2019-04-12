Perry Middle School Students Compete at Botball Regional Competition

The DeWitt Perry Middle School Robotics Club traveled to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on Saturday, March 9, to compete in the multi-state Oklahoma Botball regional competition against 55 other teams. Botball is a challenging autonomous robotics competition for middle through high school students. There are no division lines and the Perry Middle School students competed against…

… This content is for Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery, Premium Online Access – 1 Month and Premium Online Access members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register