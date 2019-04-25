Rain Does Not Deter True Foodies From Taste of Irving

Written by Brittany Harborth Irving — Rain did not stop foodies from visiting the Taste of Irving, which moved inside the Cimarron Park Recreation Center due to the weather on Saturday, April 13. The festival featured food from local vendors and food trucks, as well as information booths about city services. “We reached out to…

… This content is for Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery, Premium Online Access – 1 Month and Premium Online Access members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register