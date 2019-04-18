Soup, Soap & Hope Luncheon Supports Boys and Girls Club

Irving — The League of Volunteers for The Salvation Army in Irving hosted its 10th annual Soup, Soap and Hope Ladies Luncheon at the Las Colinas Country Club on Tuesday, April 9. The event raised money for the Boys and Girls Club of Irving. “This event started out in Europe as Soup, Soap and Salvation,…
