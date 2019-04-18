Soup, Soap & Hope Luncheon Supports Boys and Girls Club

Irving — The League of Volunteers for The Salvation Army in Irving hosted its 10th annual Soup, Soap and Hope Ladies Luncheon at the Las Colinas Country Club on Tuesday, April 9. The event raised money for the Boys and Girls Club of Irving. “This event started out in Europe as Soup, Soap and Salvation,…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register