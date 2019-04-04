Stipes Principal Named TEPSAN of the Year

Irving ISD is proud to congratulate Kelly Giddens, principal of Stipes Elementary School on being selected the Region 10 TEPSAN of the Year. Each year, 20 school leaders are recognized by the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association (TEPSA) for outstanding service to the association and Texas students. Giddens will stand alongside fellow colleagues from…

