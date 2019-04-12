Wildlife Follows People Into Cities

Coppell—Coppell Animal Services presented Wild Neighbors: Solving Urban Wildlife Problems at the Biodiversity Education Center on Thursday, March 28. During the program, Marcus Stephens, a professional wildlife control operator and former game warden, spoke about urban wildlife. “The presentation focuses on how we approach wildlife control as a whole,” Stephens said. “Once you give people…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register