“Baba Yetu:” Another First for Irving ISD’s Music Program

Posted By: Staff
May 30, 2019
Written by Debra Romanick Baldwin Irving – On Friday, May 10, an event like no other in the history of Irving ISD took place on the stage of MacArthur High School: 230 students from the school’s choir, band, and orchestra programs joined with a former student of MacArthur Choir director to perform the Grammy Award-winning show-stopper, “Baba Yetu.” It…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription.
Log In Register