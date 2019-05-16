Boy Scouts of America Holds Fundraiser Luncheon

TOPICS:

Posted By: Ariel Graham May 16, 2019

Irving – The Boy Scouts of America hosted their annual fundraiser luncheon at the Las Colinas Country Club on Wednesday, April 24. The annual luncheon raised over $14,000 for various Scouting programs. Scott Schilling, an international speaker and former Boy Scout, served as the keynote speaker. He spoke about how the Boy Scouts impacted not…

