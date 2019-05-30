Coppell Police Department Launches Mobile App

Coppell – The City of Coppell Police Department recently announced the launch of its new free mobile app that will provide residents with another tool for engaging with the Police Department. Whether you’re looking for crime statistics and maps, or if you want to submit a tip to Coppell Crime Stoppers, the app puts the…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription.



Log In Register